DDR (DDR) PT Lowered to $7.50 at Morgan Stanley

DDR (NYSE:DDR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $9.50 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

DDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded DDR from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Mizuho set a $9.00 price objective on DDR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Group set a $8.00 price objective on DDR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DDR in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Shares of DDR opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,761.24, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. DDR has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. DDR had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $209.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that DDR will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto purchased 1,245,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $9,444,240.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,633,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,058,632.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,027,655 shares of company stock worth $37,275,524. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in DDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in DDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in DDR by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in DDR by 24.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

About DDR

DDR Corp. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It operates through two segments: shopping centers and loan investments. It is in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed approximately 106 million total square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

