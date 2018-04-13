Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.19), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of DCPH opened at $27.05 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $881.02 and a PE ratio of -9.05. The company has a current ratio of 14.35, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

