Delek Group Ltd. Takes $8.67 Million Position in Micron Technology (MU)

Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 211,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,673,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 87.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 76.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Micron Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 5.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.66.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $53,486.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,303.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $1,262,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,199 shares of company stock worth $3,028,117 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.59. 46,429,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,426,168. The company has a market capitalization of $58,544.94, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.33. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

