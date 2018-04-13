Deutsche Bank AG Has $13.84 Million Position in Finish Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:FINL)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Finish Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:FINL) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 952,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 787,163 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 2.36% of Finish Line worth $13,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Finish Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,223,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finish Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Finish Line by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 86,100 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Finish Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,108,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Finish Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FINL stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Finish Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $544.40, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Finish Line had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $561.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Finish Line’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Finish Line, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Finish Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Finish Line’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FINL shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity set a $9.00 target price on Finish Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen raised Finish Line from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.53.

About Finish Line

The Finish Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in the United States. The company offers athletic shoes, as well as an assortment of apparel and accessories of Nike, Brand Jordan, adidas, Under Armour, Puma, and other brands.

