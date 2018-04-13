Iberiabank (NASDAQ:IBKC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Iberiabank (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,375 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.32% of Iberiabank worth $13,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBKC. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Iberiabank by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Iberiabank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Iberiabank by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Iberiabank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Iberiabank by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 130,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,083,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

IBKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Iberia Capital cut Iberiabank from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered Iberiabank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iberiabank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iberiabank in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $95.00 target price on shares of Iberiabank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Shares of IBKC opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,256.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. Iberiabank has a fifty-two week low of $68.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.55.

Iberiabank (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Iberiabank had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $290.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Iberiabank will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Iberiabank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Iberiabank’s payout ratio is presently 34.00%.

Iberiabank Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

