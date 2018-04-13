Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €12.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase Analysts

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €12.00 ($14.81) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a report issued on Wednesday, April 4th. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DBK. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($23.46) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Societe Generale set a €10.50 ($12.96) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($16.05) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC set a €18.00 ($22.22) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €14.80 ($18.27) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.87 ($17.12).

DBK opened at €11.67 ($14.40) on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.36 ($15.26) and a fifty-two week high of €18.49 ($22.83).

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, affluent clients, and small and medium sized corporate clients worldwide. The company's Global Markets segment offers financial markets' products, such as bonds, equities and equity-linked products, exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, foreign exchange, money market instruments, and structured products.

