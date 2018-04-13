Deutsche Bank Increases United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target to $50.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on X. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

X stock opened at $35.88 on Thursday. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $6,310.69, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Christine S. Breves sold 11,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $455,984.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pipasu H. Soni sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $140,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,895 shares of company stock worth $4,742,234 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of X. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Deutsche Bank Increases United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target to $50.00” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/deutsche-bank-increases-united-states-steel-x-price-target-to-50-00-updated-updated.html.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation is an integrated steel producer. The Company is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.