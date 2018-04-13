Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a report issued on Friday, April 6th.

ABF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($43.82) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($52.30) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs lowered their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,585 ($50.67) to GBX 3,100 ($43.82) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($49.47) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,355.38 ($47.43).

LON ABF opened at GBX 2,574 ($36.38) on Friday. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 2,476 ($35.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,387 ($47.87).

In related news, insider Michael McLintock bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,716 ($38.39) per share, with a total value of £203,700 ($287,915.19).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc is an international food, ingredients and retail company. The Company’s segments include grocery, sugar, agriculture, ingredients and retail. Its geographical segments include the United Kingdom, Europe and Africa, the Americas and Asia Pacific. The grocery segment manufactures grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, herbs and spices, and meat products, which are sold to retail, wholesale and foodservice businesses.

