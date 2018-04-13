Barclays (BARC) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, April 4th.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BARC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($3.18) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 210 ($2.97) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.12) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 215 ($3.04) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Investec cut shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 215 ($3.04) to GBX 225 ($3.18) in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 226.95 ($3.21).

BARC opened at GBX 216 ($3.05) on Wednesday. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.30 ($2.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235.35 ($3.33).

In other news, insider Mike Turner acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($29,681.98).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

