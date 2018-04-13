Deutsche Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Rotork (ROR)

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 255 ($3.60) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.96) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.45) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.45) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. HSBC raised Rotork to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.53) to GBX 335 ($4.73) in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Rotork from GBX 255 ($3.60) to GBX 260 ($3.67) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 288.06 ($4.07).

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 285.50 ($4.04) on Wednesday. Rotork has a 1 year low of GBX 221.30 ($3.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 306.80 ($4.34).

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis bought 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 303 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £1,436.22 ($2,029.99). Also, insider Stephen Rhys Jones sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.92), for a total value of £6,276.82 ($8,871.83).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/deutsche-bank-reiterates-hold-rating-for-rotork-ror.html.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.