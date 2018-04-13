Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAN) Given a €50.30 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) has been given a €50.30 ($62.10) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($59.26) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($59.26) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.76 ($57.73).

ETR:DBAN opened at €37.95 ($46.85) on Wednesday. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 1-year low of €31.14 ($38.44) and a 1-year high of €52.20 ($64.44).

Deutsche Beteiligungs Company Profile

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

