Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) PT Set at €13.00 by Nord/LB

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been given a €13.00 ($16.05) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($18.52) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.90) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. HSBC set a €17.00 ($20.99) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($14.81) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €12.60 ($15.56) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.89 ($17.15).

Shares of FRA PBB opened at €12.89 ($15.91) on Wednesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1 year low of €10.36 ($12.79) and a 1 year high of €15.46 ($19.09).

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

