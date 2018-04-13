DFSCoin (CRYPTO:DFS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,609.00

DFSCoin (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 43.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, DFSCoin has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One DFSCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. DFSCoin has a total market cap of $868,486.00 and $5,609.00 worth of DFSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00674498 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006649 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003893 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001775 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00099000 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002205 BTC.

About DFSCoin

DFS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2017. DFSCoin’s total supply is 45,917,975 coins and its circulating supply is 17,476,182 coins. The Reddit community for DFSCoin is /r/DFScoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DFSCoin’s official Twitter account is @draftlikeaboss and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DFSCoin is dfscoins.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSCoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It is used as an in-game currency for fantasy sports contests and tournaments. “

Buying and Selling DFSCoin

DFSCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase DFSCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFSCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

