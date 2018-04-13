Boenning Scattergood Downgrades Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) to Under Perform

Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was downgraded by research analysts at Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 29th, Marketbeat.com reports.

DRH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diamondrock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised Diamondrock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Diamondrock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Diamondrock Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of DRH opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Diamondrock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $2,045.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Diamondrock Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $207.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Diamondrock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Diamondrock Hospitality will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark W. Brugger purchased 10,000 shares of Diamondrock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period.

About Diamondrock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. As of February 26, 2018, the Company owns 28 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms.

