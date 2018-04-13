Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DKS. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 target price on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Buckingham Research raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.85.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,436,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,986. The company has a market capitalization of $3,712.92, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. Dicks Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $52.31.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 812.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,469,346 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $70,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,746 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,041,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $58,681,000 after acquiring an additional 466,700 shares during the last quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $46,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 58.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,065 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,379,000 after buying an additional 636,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,669,928 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $47,995,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear products and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

