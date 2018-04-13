Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 29th (NYSEARCA:LABD)

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, March 29th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, March 28th.

NYSEARCA:LABD opened at $31.92 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $114.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st were paid a $0.0444 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) by 867.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.15% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

