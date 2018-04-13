Discover Financial Services (DFS) Coverage Initiated at UBS

Equities researchers at UBS started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DFS. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush set a $80.00 target price on Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

Shares of DFS opened at $71.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25,507.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, COO Roger C. Hochschild sold 15,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $1,224,912.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 742,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,628,853.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $1,046,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,701 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,987.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 29,000 shares of company stock worth $8,670 and sold 253,675 shares worth $19,571,644. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 40,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 26,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

