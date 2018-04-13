DNotes Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,992.00 (CRYPTO:NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, DNotes has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. One DNotes coin can now be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and YoBit. DNotes has a market cap of $2.55 million and $1,992.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006401 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 71.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004014 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000124 BTC.

DNotes Coin Profile

NOTE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 153,697,673 coins. DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

Buying and Selling DNotes

DNotes can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

