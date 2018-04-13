Dominion Cove Point LNG (NYSE:DM) PT Lowered to $19.00

Dominion Cove Point LNG (NYSE:DM) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Cove Point LNG from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 16th. UBS restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price objective on Dominion Cove Point LNG from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Cove Point LNG from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo raised their target price on Dominion Cove Point LNG from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.75.

NYSE DM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,828. The stock has a market cap of $1,543.93, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Dominion Cove Point LNG has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $34.85.

Dominion Cove Point LNG (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). Dominion Cove Point LNG had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Dominion Cove Point LNG will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dominion Cove Point LNG news, major shareholder Grid Plc National sold 6,783,373 shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $171,348,001.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 218,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Cove Point LNG

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

