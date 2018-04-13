Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,256 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42,674.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $63.91 and a 52-week high of $85.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 92.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America set a $87.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Hilliard Lyons set a $76.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director John W. Harris sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $214,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,529.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Harris sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $899,644.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,763.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

