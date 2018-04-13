Dotcoin (CRYPTO:DOT) Price Hits $0.0231 on Major Exchanges

Dotcoin (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 21st. Dotcoin has a market cap of $6.78 million and $30,796.00 worth of Dotcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dotcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Dotcoin has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.56 or 0.01612610 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00009405 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00018287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004827 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002867 BTC.

About Dotcoin

Dotcoin (DOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2014. Dotcoin’s total supply is 558,048,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,048,000 coins. The official website for Dotcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz. Dotcoin’s official Twitter account is @dotcoinnz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dotcoin was developed by Cryptopia and it provides instant payments without the need for central authority. “

Dotcoin Coin Trading

Dotcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to purchase Dotcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dotcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dotcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

