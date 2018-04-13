Financial Analysis: First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) versus DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS: FQVLF) and DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for First Quantum Minerals and DRDGOLD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Quantum Minerals 0 3 0 0 2.00 DRDGOLD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DRDGOLD has a beta of -1.92, meaning that its share price is 292% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Quantum Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. DRDGOLD pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. DRDGOLD has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. DRDGOLD is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of First Quantum Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of DRDGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and DRDGOLD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Quantum Minerals $3.31 billion 2.90 -$316.00 million N/A N/A DRDGOLD $172.22 million 0.65 $1.00 million N/A N/A

DRDGOLD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Quantum Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and DRDGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Quantum Minerals -9.55% 1.01% 0.51% DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DRDGOLD beats First Quantum Minerals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates in seven mines and one copper smelter, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland. It also has interests in copper and nickel projects at various stages of development located in Panama, Argentina, Peru, and Zambia. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited engages in the retreatment, production, and sale of gold from surface tailings in South Africa. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

