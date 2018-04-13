Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) PT Raised to C$15.00 at TD Securities

Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dream Global REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dream Global REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$12.75 price target on shares of Dream Global REIT in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Dream Global REIT from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.21.

Shares of TSE:DRG.UN traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.75. 255,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,609. Dream Global REIT has a 52 week low of C$9.52 and a 52 week high of C$13.58.

Dream Global REIT Company Profile

Dream Global REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is an owner and operator of approximately 10 million square feet of office and mixed-use space in Germany and Austria. The Company allows investors to invest in commercial real estate outside of Canada. The Company’s portfolio consists of approximately 170 properties, including properties located in Germany and Austria.

