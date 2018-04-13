Dropil Price Reaches $0.0050 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:DROP)

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Dropil has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One Dropil token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dropil has a market cap of $92.52 million and $117,080.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00057417 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00032521 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013837 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00142374 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00023387 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00036022 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00467632 BTC.

Dropil Token Profile

DROP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2015. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,435,889,667 tokens. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil. Dropil’s official website is dropil.com.

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is not currently possible to purchase Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dropil must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dropil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

