Dunelm Group (DNLM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 750 at Numis Securities

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 800 ($11.31) to GBX 750 ($10.60) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DNLM. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 685 ($9.68) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.92) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($9.68) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.76) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.74) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 649.90 ($9.19).

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 541 ($7.65) on Friday. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 541.50 ($7.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 760 ($10.74).

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Keith Down bought 7,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 518 ($7.32) per share, with a total value of £39,601.10 ($55,973.29). Also, insider Andy Harrison bought 77,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 641 ($9.06) per share, with a total value of £496,448.09 ($701,693.41). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 128,741 shares of company stock worth $78,396,415.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and kids beddings.

