e-Gulden Trading Up 52.2% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 4:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade and Bittrex. e-Gulden has a market cap of $2.91 million and $24,695.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 52.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.30 or 0.01613280 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009476 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004771 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001356 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00023230 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,705,035 coins and its circulating supply is 16,579,198 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is not possible to purchase e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

