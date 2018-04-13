eBoost Reaches 1-Day Volume of $154,866.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 21st. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $154,866.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 94.8% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.49 or 0.01613710 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009417 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00018137 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004785 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001353 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00023255 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 80,828,160 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost.

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

