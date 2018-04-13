Ecobit (CRYPTO:ECOB) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $233.00

Ecobit (CURRENCY:ECOB) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 3:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Ecobit has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ecobit has a total market cap of $7.28 million and approximately $233.00 worth of Ecobit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ecobit token can now be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003042 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00828192 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00017244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012713 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00041794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00164791 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00060088 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Ecobit

Ecobit launched on April 9th, 2017. Ecobit’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 444,444,444 tokens. Ecobit’s official Twitter account is @ecobit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ecobit’s official website is www.ecobit.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “EcoBit is a NEM-based token. The fund gathered during the ICO are to be used to participate in green-related projects. The returns from the projects are reinvested in developing more green projects, which benefit the communities and token holders, plus provides an income stream to token holders. “

Ecobit Token Trading

Ecobit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Ecobit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ecobit must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ecobit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

