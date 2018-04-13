Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter. Electro-Sensors had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 2.36%.

NASDAQ:ELSE opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01, a PE ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 0.39. Electro-Sensors has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $5.24.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: "Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results" was originally published by Macon Daily

About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing and selling industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The Company manufactures and sells monitoring systems that measure actual machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes.

