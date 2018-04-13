Eli Lilly and (LLY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lilly’s presence across a wide range of therapeutic areas provides support in the face of generic competition. Lilly’s new products like Trulicity, Taltz, Basaglar, Cyramza, Jardiance and Lartruvo have been driving revenues and the trend is expected to continue in 2018. Lilly expects to launch 20 new products between 2014 and 2023, including at least two new indications/line extensions on an average every year. The decision to sell or spin-off the Animal Health segment, which has underperformed in 2017, is a prudent decision in our view. Meanwhile, the stock underperformed the industry in the past year. Also, competitive pressure on Lilly’s drugs is expected to rise this year. Meanwhile, challenges remain for the company in the form of loss of patent exclusivity for products like Cialis and the impact of generic competition for Strattera, Effient and Axiron. U.S. pricing access pressure will also remain a headwind in 2018.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.98 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.95.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.29. 2,121,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,559. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $73.69 and a 1-year high of $89.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $86,793.27, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $65,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $237,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $1,225,085. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,631,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,606 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,570,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,857,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,918 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,300,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,859 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,832,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,783,000 after purchasing an additional 963,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Eli Lilly and (LLY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/eli-lilly-and-lly-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.