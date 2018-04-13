Elixir (ELIX) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Elixir (CURRENCY:ELIX) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Elixir token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinExchange, EtherDelta and IDEX. Over the last week, Elixir has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. Elixir has a market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $17,378.00 worth of Elixir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003020 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00827361 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00017028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012724 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00041346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00164485 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00060198 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Elixir Token Profile

Elixir’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Elixir’s total supply is 31,450,215 tokens. The official website for Elixir is elixirtoken.io. The Reddit community for Elixir is /r/elixirtoken. Elixir’s official Twitter account is @elixtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elixir is an Ethereum-based token created for lending services. It analyzes financial transactions and rewards borrowers for paying a loan installment on time. As so, Elixir is mined through transfers between pairs of addresses. In the lending service, these pairs of addresses will correspond to parties completing financial agreements. “

Buying and Selling Elixir

Elixir can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, IDEX, CoinExchange and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to buy Elixir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elixir must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elixir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

