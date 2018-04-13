Elkfork Partners LLC Takes $963,000 Position in Liberty Expedia Holdings (NASDAQ:LEXEA)

Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings (NASDAQ:LEXEA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,728 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEXEA. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Expedia by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Expedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $953,000. Barings LLC increased its stake in Liberty Expedia by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 54,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Liberty Expedia by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Expedia by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LEXEA opened at $38.99 on Friday. Liberty Expedia Holdings has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Liberty Expedia (NASDAQ:LEXEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $36.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Expedia had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director Robert R. Hammond sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $45,072.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Expedia Profile

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Expedia, Inc (Expedia) and Bodybuilding.com, LLC (Bodybuilding). The Company’s segments include Bodybuilding and Expedia. Bodybuilding is an Internet retailer of sports, fitness and nutritional supplements. Expedia provides travel and services to leisure and corporate travelers in the United States and abroad, as well as various media and advertising offerings to travel and non-travel advertisers.

