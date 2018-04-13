Ellaism Market Cap Achieves $1.65 Million (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Ellaism has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $18,871.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003020 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00826805 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00017479 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012354 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00041363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00162939 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00058130 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism’s genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 6,805,583 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

