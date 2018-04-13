Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) CFO Buys $38,520.00 in Stock

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) CFO Gregory L. Weaver acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $38,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ELOX stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

