ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2) Receives €15.54 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €15.54 ($19.18).

Several research firms have recently commented on ZIL2. Metzler set a €14.50 ($17.90) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Independent Research set a €16.40 ($20.25) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.90) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($30.86) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

ZIL2 stock traded down €0.45 ($0.56) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €16.30 ($20.12). 41,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,628. ElringKlinger has a fifty-two week low of €13.48 ($16.64) and a fifty-two week high of €20.48 ($25.28). The stock has a market capitalization of $1,050.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, produces, and markets cylinder-head, specialty gaskets, and lightweight plastic components and housing modules for the powertrain and vehicle body, as well as thermal and acoustic parts for engine, transmission, and exhaust tract applications.

