Embotelladora Andina (AKO.B) & The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Embotelladora Andina (NYSE: AKO.B) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Embotelladora Andina to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Embotelladora Andina has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embotelladora Andina’s peers have a beta of 0.17, suggesting that their average share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Embotelladora Andina pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Embotelladora Andina pays out 64.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 40.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Embotelladora Andina and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embotelladora Andina 1 0 0 0 1.00 Embotelladora Andina Competitors 69 363 475 25 2.49

Embotelladora Andina currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.59%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 19.30%. Given Embotelladora Andina’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Embotelladora Andina has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Embotelladora Andina and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Embotelladora Andina $2.85 billion $176.75 million 26.70 Embotelladora Andina Competitors $5.51 billion $322.39 million -24.10

Embotelladora Andina’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Embotelladora Andina. Embotelladora Andina is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Embotelladora Andina and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embotelladora Andina 6.40% 14.25% 5.61% Embotelladora Andina Competitors 4.08% 14.69% 7.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of Embotelladora Andina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Embotelladora Andina peers beat Embotelladora Andina on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

Embotelladora Andina Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina S.A. (Andina) is a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Latin America. The Company operates in four segments: Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. It produces and distributes fruit juices, other fruit-flavored beverages and mineral and purified water in Chile, Argentina and Paraguay under trademarks owned by The Coca-Cola Company. The Company produces, markets and distributes the Coca-Cola trademark beverages and brands licensed from third-parties throughout its franchise territories. It manufactures polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles primarily for its own use in the packaging of Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile and Argentina. In Brazil, it produces tea and juices for Leao Alimentos e Industria Ltda. It also distributes non-carbonated beverages in Brazil, such as tea, fruit juices, energy drinks, sport drinks and waters. It distributes beer in Brazil under the brands Amstel, Bavaria, Birra Moretti, Dos Equis (XX), Edelweiss, Heineken and Kaiser.

