EncryptoTel [WAVES] One Day Volume Reaches $105.00 (CRYPTO:ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be bought for $0.0569 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $105.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007956 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003007 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00825230 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00017629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012348 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00041848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00162841 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00058331 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] was first traded on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel.

According to CryptoCompare, “EncryptoTel is a blockchain-based telecommunications project that focuses on privacy-centric telecommunication services. The EncryptoTel Token (ETT) is an asset issued on the Waves blockchain and acts as the payment currency for the services provided by EncryptoTel, awarding customers with additional discounts. “

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is not currently possible to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

