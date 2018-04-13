Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

EXK has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on Endeavour Silver and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.63.

NYSE:EXK opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.94, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of -0.06. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $3.47.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 6.43%. equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,887,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2,604.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 301,356 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,022,261 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 213,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico.

