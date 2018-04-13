Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) by 154.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,414 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Energizer were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENR. Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 824,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,986,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 3,769,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,873,000 after acquiring an additional 707,896 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Energizer by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $3,598,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Susan K. Drath sold 13,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $879,706.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,160.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Emily K. Boss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,708 shares in the company, valued at $543,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Energizer from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

NYSE:ENR opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02. Energizer has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3,511.91, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Energizer had a return on equity of 274.69% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $573.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

