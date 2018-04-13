The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vetr raised The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.60 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $100.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152,427.64, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $96.20 and a twelve month high of $116.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.28. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,086.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/engineers-gate-manager-lp-sells-5643-shares-of-walt-disney-co-dis-updated-updated.html.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.