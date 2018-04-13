Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,564 Shares of Simon Property Group (SPG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,443,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,439,000 after purchasing an additional 432,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,999,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 10,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 308,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $149.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $147.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49,629.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.61.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/envestnet-asset-management-inc-has-9-02-million-stake-in-simon-property-group-inc-spg-updated-updated.html.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.