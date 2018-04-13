Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,544 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,181,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,361,000 after purchasing an additional 402,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,972,000 after acquiring an additional 113,304 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,933,000 after acquiring an additional 69,511 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,107,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,058,000 after acquiring an additional 237,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,992,000 after acquiring an additional 193,195 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $152.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71,464.80, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $115.45 and a 52-week high of $163.59.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 8,011 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $1,235,296.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,070,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.89.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/envestnet-asset-management-inc-has-9-52-million-stake-in-pnc-financial-services-group-inc-pnc-updated-updated.html.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.