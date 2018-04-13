EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of EPAM Systems worth $36,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.18.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.94. 142,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,603. The stock has a market cap of $5,920.31, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $125.88.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $399.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.78 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

