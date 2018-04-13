equinet Analysts Give SLM Solutions Group (AM3D) a €24.00 Price Target

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) has been assigned a €24.00 ($29.63) price target by investment analysts at equinet in a report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. equinet’s target price indicates a potential downside of 27.27% from the company’s current price.

AM3D has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €43.00 ($53.09) price objective on SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €35.00 ($43.21) price objective on SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Commerzbank set a €38.00 ($46.91) price objective on SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($49.38) price objective on SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($67.90) price objective on SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €38.14 ($47.09).

AM3D stock opened at €33.00 ($40.74) on Tuesday. SLM Solutions Group has a twelve month low of €29.31 ($36.19) and a twelve month high of €49.75 ($61.42).

SLM Solutions Group Company Profile

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Sales and After Sales. The Machine Sales segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines for selective laser melting.

