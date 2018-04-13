Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Equiniti (EQN)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Equiniti (LON:EQN) in a research note released on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a GBX 345 ($4.88) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EQN. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 293 ($4.14) price objective on shares of Equiniti in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Equiniti to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($4.24) to GBX 270 ($3.82) in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.52) target price on shares of Equiniti in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 302.17 ($4.27).

EQN stock opened at GBX 283 ($4.00) on Wednesday. Equiniti has a 1-year low of GBX 178.31 ($2.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 330 ($4.66).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.73 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This is an increase from Equiniti’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%.

In other news, insider Guy Wakeley bought 6,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £19,920.10 ($28,155.62).

About Equiniti

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, company secretarial, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, trustee, and creative services, as well as guides customers through the bereavement process.

