B. Riley Weighs in on Asterias Biotherapeutics’ Q1 2019 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:AST)

Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Asterias Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th, Zacks Investment Research reports. B. Riley analyst G. Zavoico anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Asterias Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AST. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN:AST opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Asterias Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Asterias Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 403.38% and a negative return on equity of 79.80%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Asterias Biotherapeutics by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 34,739 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Asterias Biotherapeutics by 387.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 56,888 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asterias Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000.

Asterias Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing cell-based therapeutics to treat neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and cellular immunotherapies to treat cancer. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell population derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC2 is a non-patient-specific cancer immunotherapy derived from pluripotent stem cells for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.

