Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Earn Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.07 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 2.95%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

ROIC stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1,951.53, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $22.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 399.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 43,810 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,223,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 482,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/equities-analysts-offer-predictions-for-retail-opportunity-investments-corps-q1-2018-earnings-roic-updated-updated.html.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers on the west coast of the United States, anchored by supermarkets and drugstores.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.