Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for FactSet Boosted by Analyst (FDS)

FactSet (NYSE:FDS) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FactSet in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 28th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for FactSet’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $8.49 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FactSet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of FactSet in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo set a $185.00 price target on shares of FactSet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on shares of FactSet in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

NYSE FDS opened at $198.41 on Thursday. FactSet has a 52 week low of $155.09 and a 52 week high of $217.36. The stock has a market cap of $7,726.34, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

FactSet (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. FactSet had a return on equity of 54.00% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. FactSet’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in FactSet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in FactSet by 723.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FactSet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in FactSet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in FactSet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark J. Hale sold 48,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.43, for a total transaction of $9,524,838.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,759.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

FactSet declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. FactSet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for FactSet Boosted by Analyst (FDS)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/equities-analysts-set-expectations-for-factset-research-systems-inc-s-q3-2018-earnings-fds-updated-updated.html.

FactSet Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet (FDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.