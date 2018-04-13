ExclusiveCoin Trading 36.1% Higher Over Last Week (CRYPTO:EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00013567 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, OpenLedger DEX and Bittrex. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $4.97 million and $806,831.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FuelCoin (FC2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000069 BTC.

WMCoin (WMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000261 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 4,536,771 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, OpenLedger DEX and Upbit. It is not currently possible to purchase ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

