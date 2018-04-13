FactSet (FDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

FactSet (NYSE:FDS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. FactSet had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 54.00%. The business had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet updated its FY18 guidance to $8.35-8.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $198.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7,726.34, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. FactSet has a twelve month low of $155.09 and a twelve month high of $217.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. FactSet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

FactSet announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark J. Hale sold 48,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.43, for a total transaction of $9,524,838.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,759.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet by 723.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FactSet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. UBS raised their price objective on shares of FactSet from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of FactSet from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. FactSet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

WARNING: “FactSet (FDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/factset-research-systems-fds-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-06-eps-updated-updated.html.

About FactSet

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.